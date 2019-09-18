Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Striker linked as takeover by American consortium nears
Sunderland AFC are nearing a takeover by an American consortium – but suffered a blow on the pitch yesterday evening.
By James Copley
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 19:31 pm
A 1-1 draw with Rotherham United overshadowed a day on which the Black Cats moved a step closer to securing new owners as FPP Sunderland Limited were formed. Recap all the day’s big news from the Academy of Light following that stalemate – plus the latest on the takeover front – which emerged throughout the day. Simply scroll down to recap all the news you may have missed: