Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Leicester City fallout as injury blow revealed
Sunderland AFC suffered defeat to Leicester City’s second string on Tuesday evening – with Phil Parkinson handed an injury blow in the process.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 7:35 pm
The defeat to the Foxes leaves the Black Cats’ hopes of progression in the Leasing.com Trophy in the balance, with Parkinson far from impressed with a lacklustre display. We’ll have the latest reaction from that game, plus all the breaking news from the Stadium of Light, throughout the day. Simply refresh the page and scroll down for new updates as the day progresses: