Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Injury blow revealed as Jack Ross linked with return to work
Sunderland AFC host Leicester City at the Stadium tonight in the EFL Trophy group stages.
We’ll have all the build-up throughout the day to the game, a victory for Sunderland would seal their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare following the opening group stage win over Grimsby Town.
Phil Parkinson will make changes with the likes of Tom Flanagan, Dylan McGeouch and Benji Kimpioka set to start, their chance to make an impression on the new Sunderland manager.
Lee Burge will miss the game through a thigh injury, while Lynden Gooch and Charlie Wyke both remain out with ankle injuries.
