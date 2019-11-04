Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Everything Phil Parkinson said ahead of Leicester City EFL Trophy clash

Will Grigg fires an attempt at goal in the defeat to Southend United.

Sunderland host Leicester at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening with Phil Parkinson’s side looking to extend their impressive home form this season on Wearside.

Luke O’Nien scored the winning goal in the 1-0 win over Southend United at the weekend, Sunderland now have a short break from league action with three cup games on the spin.

Following the Leicester game, Sunderland host Gillingham on Saturday in the FA Cup before next Tuesday’s trip to Scunthorpe United in the final EFL Trophy group game.

