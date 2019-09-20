Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Defender seals exit; takeover latest from American consortium

Sunderland AFC are close to a takeover by an American consortium – but their short-term focus remains on the trip to Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 20th September 2019, 19:33 pm
Jack Ross' men are preparing to face Bolton at the Macron Stadium in League One this weekend.

John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek are closing in on a deal for the Black Cats, which could be completed in the near future. We’ll had the latest on that front throughout the day as Sunderland prepare for their trip to the North West. Scroll down to catch-up on all the news you may have missed today – including the latest on the takeover front:

