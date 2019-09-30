Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Takeover latest as Stewart Donald discusses reports
Sunderland defeated MK Dons last on Saturday – easing the pressure on an under-fire Jack Ross, although his side remain five points off the top of League One.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:00 am
Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:05 am
Elsewhere, Stewart Donald has had a few interesting Twitter comments about FFP Sunderland’s proposed takeover.
We’ll have all the latest transfer and takeover news throughout the day.
