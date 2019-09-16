Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Takeover latest as Premier League clubs target Cats wonderkid
Talks over a takeover of Sunderland AFC are continuing – with an American consortium closing-in on securing a controlling stake in the club.
By James Copley
Monday, 16th September 2019, 08:21 am
And while off-field talks continue to dominate the discussion, there is plenty to examine following yesterday’s trip to Accrington Stanley. We’ll have the latest reaction and analysis following the clash at the Wham Stadium, while also keeping an eye on any takeover or transfer developments throughout the day. For the latest news from inside the Stadium of Light throughout the day, simply refresh the page and scroll down: