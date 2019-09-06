Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Takeover latest plus ex-striker mulling over League One move

The takeover of Sunderland AFC is ongoing with hopes a deal can be struck very soon.

By Richard Mennear
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 07:55

A group of American investors are looking to take a controlling stake in the Black Cats, with Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven remaining involved in the day-to-day running of the club. We’ll have the latest updates on our live blog.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sunderland are without a game this weekend after the home game against Burton Albion was postponed due to international call-ups. The Black Cats are next in action away to Accrington Stanley next weekend. Simply click refresh and scroll down for updates.

Luke O'Nien will be available for Sunderland's next game against Accrington Stanley.