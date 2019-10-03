Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Takeover latest as Fleetwood Town game postponed

Sunderland travel to Sincil Bank to face Lincoln City in League One on Saturday – but the Cats have decided to postpone their home clash with Fleetwood Town the week after.

By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 18:06 pm
Stewart Donald is still believed to be in talks with the FFP Sunderland company over a deal to takeover the Wearside club.

We’ll have all of the pre-match build-up and analysis, plus any takeover and transfer talk as it happens.

