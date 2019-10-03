Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Takeover latest as Fleetwood Town game postponed
Sunderland travel to Sincil Bank to face Lincoln City in League One on Saturday – but the Cats have decided to postpone their home clash with Fleetwood Town the week after.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 18:06 pm
We’ll have all of the pre-match build-up and analysis, plus any takeover and transfer talk as it happens.
Scroll down and click refresh for live updates throughout the day.