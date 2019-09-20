Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Takeover latest as American consortium close to deal
Sunderland AFC are close to a takeover by an American consortium – but their short-term focus remains on the trip to Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.
John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek are closing in on a deal for the Black Cats, which could be completed in the near future. We’ll have the latest on that front throughout the day as Sunderland prepare for their trip south – Simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest as the day progresses: