Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Striker linked, takeover latest plus Rotherham fallout
Sunderland AFC are nearing a takeover by an American consortium – but suffered a blow on the pitch yesterday evening.
By James Copley
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 07:34 am
A 1-1 draw with Rotherham United overshadowed a day on which the Black Cats moved a step closer to securing new owners as FPP Sunderland Limited were formed. We’ll have the latest from the Academy of Light following that stalemate – plus the latest on the takeover front – throughout the day. Simply refresh the page throughout the day for fresh updates in our live blog: