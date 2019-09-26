Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Reaction to Sheffield United win as Americans line-up takeover deal
Last night, Jack Ross’ Sunderland defeated Premier League Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 06:00 am
Updated
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 06:05 am
Max Power put Sunderland ahead with an absolute screamer just minutes into the Carabao Cup tie and the Black Cats held on to record a memorable win.
We’ll have reaction to the victory plus all of the latest takeover and transfer news as an American consortium nears a deal to buy the North East club.
Scroll down for updates: