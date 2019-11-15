Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Phil Parkinson eyes signings as Cats face free weekend
Sunderland AFC have a free weekend after the Black Cats’ trip to Bristol Rovers was posponed.
Meanwhile, manager Phil Parkinson is eyeing fresh recruits to bolster Sunderland’s squad in January.
Stewart Donald spoke on BBC Newcastle to discuss the FPP Sunderland group’s investment in the club, and offered a range of revealing answers, while confirming he will back Parkinson in January.
We’ll have the latest throughout the day from the Stadium of Light.
