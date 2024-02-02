In terms of team news, Patrick Roberts is expected to remain sidelined for this weekend's match against Middlesbrough with a calf issue. The winger may be able to return for next weekend's home match against Plymouth.

Bradley Dack remains out with a hamstring issue, while Aji Alese is also a couple of weeks away from being able to return.

Niall Huggins (knee), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring), Corry Evans (ACL) and Elliot Embleton (thigh) all remain sidelined.

Adil Aouchiche missed last week's match against Stoke with an illness, while new signing Callum Styles underwent minor surgery in January to remove his appendix. Sunderland have said the 23-year-old 'is expected to make an imminent return to action.'