Sunderland transfer news as Michael Beale holds his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's match against Middlesbrough.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Middlesbrough - with head coach Michael Beale set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats had a busy end to the transfer window and made multiple signings on deadline day, while some players were allowed to leave the club on permanent and loan deals.
Sunderland sit seventh in the table following last weekend's 3-1 win over Stoke, while Middlesbrough are three points behind them in 11th. We'll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Beale speaks to the media:
Michael Beale press conference
Team news
In terms of team news, Patrick Roberts is expected to remain sidelined for this weekend's match against Middlesbrough with a calf issue. The winger may be able to return for next weekend's home match against Plymouth.
Bradley Dack remains out with a hamstring issue, while Aji Alese is also a couple of weeks away from being able to return.
Niall Huggins (knee), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring), Corry Evans (ACL) and Elliot Embleton (thigh) all remain sidelined.
Adil Aouchiche missed last week's match against Stoke with an illness, while new signing Callum Styles underwent minor surgery in January to remove his appendix. Sunderland have said the 23-year-old 'is expected to make an imminent return to action.'
We'll get a further update from Beale later today.
Transfer recap
We'll start by recapping a busy deadline day at Sunderland.
The Black Cats made two more new signings after bringing in winger Romaine Mundle (below) from Standard Liege on a four-and-a-half-year deal. Sunderland also completed the signing of Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles on a loan deal, with an option to buy at the end of the season. The pair join defender Leo Hjelde who arrived from Leeds earlier this week.
In terms of outgoings, Alex Pritchard completed a permanent move to Birmingham, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal at St Andrew's. Eliezer Mayenda and Nectarios Triantis joined Scottish side Hibernian on loan while Jay Matete was loaned out to Oxford.
Jewison Bennette also left on loan to sign for Greek side Aris FC earlier in the window, while Jack Diamond signed for Carlisle, also on loan.
