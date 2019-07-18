Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Jack Ross provides revealing update plus injury latest
Sunderland boss Jack Ross has provided an injury and transfer update following the goalless draw with Benfica B in Portugal.
By Richard Mennear
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 06:00
The Black Cats drew 0-0 in the opening game of their mini pre-season tour which sees them play another game on Saturday evening before heading back to the Academy of Light. For the latest transfer news click refresh and scroll down for our live blog featuring regular transfer updates from Portugal via our SAFC man Phil Smith.