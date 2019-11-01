Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Investment reaction as Jack Ross tipped for managerial return
With investment in Sunderland AFC now secured, focus turns to an important League One clash against Southend United at the Stadium of Light this weekend.
Friday, 1st November 2019, 6:00 am
The Black Cats have received a ‘significant’ amount of capital from FPP Sunderland, ending speculation over the long-term ownership of the football club. We’ll have all the latest reaction to that deal – plus updates from Phil Parkinson’s pre-Southend press conference – throughout the day. Simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest updates as the day progresses: