Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady in action for the Black Cats.

Investment talk is ongoing and we’ll have the latest on that plus all the fallout and reaction from last night’s game at the Kassam Stadium right here on our live blog throughout the day.

Sunderland are back on home soil this weekend when Sol Campbell brings his Southend United side to Wearside. Sunderland are currently eighth in League One after 14 games.

We’ll have all the build-up, team and injury news plus any transfer gossip on our blog throughout the day.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...