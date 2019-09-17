Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: HUGE takeover development as deal nears!
Talks over a takeover of Sunderland AFC are continuing – with an American consortium closing-in on securing a controlling stake in the club.
By James Copley
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 14:08 pm
And while off-field talks continue to dominate the discussion, there is plenty to look forward to with Sunderland in action against Rotherham United tonight.
We’ll have the latest reaction and analysis from the Stadium of Light, while also keeping an eye on any takeover or transfer developments throughout the day. For the latest news from inside the Stadium of Light throughout the day, simply refresh the page and scroll down: