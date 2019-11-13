Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Fallout from embarrassing Scunthorpe United defeat plus injury and January latest

Sunderland were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Scunthorpe United last night, crashing out of the EFL Trophy at the group stage.

By Richard Mennear
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 6:00 am

We’ll have all the fallout, reaction and analysis throughout today plus the latest injury news with Will Grigg missing last night through illness

Sunderland have a free weekend coming up as a result of the international break, with the game away to Bristol Rovers having been postponed.

We’ll have all the latest team and injury news on our live blog throughout today.

Luke O'Nien clears an effort off the line.