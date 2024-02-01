In terms of incomings, Sunderland completed their first signing of the window on Tuesday, with defender Leo Hjelde joining on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.

That deal should help Sunderland's left-back shortage, following injuries to Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese and Niall Huggins, while the Black Cats have also been looking to bolster their options up front, out wide and in central midfield.

Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore (below) has attracted interest from multiple Championship clubs, with Sunderland and Ipswich making loan offers for the 31-year-old. A deal is yet to be reached, though, despite the striker's desire to gain more regular first-team football.

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Standard Liege winger Romaine Mundle, with the 20-year-old expected to sign for the Black Cats for a seven-figure fee.