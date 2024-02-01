Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Major Kieffer Moore update plus Amad, Mundle and Pritchard latest
The latest Sunderland AFC transfer news ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.
Sunderland are hoping to complete multiple deals on the final day of the transfer window - yet the clock is ticking ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.
The Black Cats have been trying to sign another striker, while they have also been looking to bolster their options out wide and in central midfield. There may also be opportunities for some of the club's younger players to leave on loan and gain more first-team football.
Moore analysis
Will Kieffer Moore sign for Sunderland?
Moore is expected to make Bournmeouth's squad in the Premier League tonight but the Cherries signing a new striker could pave the way for the Welshman to leave on loan. Sunderland and Ipswich Town remain keen on a loan deal.
Asked if there was any change in Moore’s transfer situation, Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola said during the week: “He will travel and he will be in the squad. It is the same situation.” The 31-year-old joined Bournemouth on deadline day two years ago and has made 46 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals.
Bournemouth deal agreed... potential Kieffer Moore knock on effect
Moore latest
An update from Phil Smith
Potential outgoings
In terms of outgoings, Alex Pritchard (below) is expected to complete his move to Birmingham after expressing his desire to leave Sunderland. The 30-year-old withdrew from the matchday squad ahead of Saturday's game against Stoke and looks set to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract at St Andrew's.
Sunderland may also allow some of their younger players to leave on loan before the deadline. Hemir Semedo is one player who falls into that category, yet the Black Cats will only allow the 20-year-old to leave if they can sign another striker.
Potential incomings
In terms of incomings, Sunderland completed their first signing of the window on Tuesday, with defender Leo Hjelde joining on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.
That deal should help Sunderland's left-back shortage, following injuries to Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese and Niall Huggins, while the Black Cats have also been looking to bolster their options up front, out wide and in central midfield.
Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore (below) has attracted interest from multiple Championship clubs, with Sunderland and Ipswich making loan offers for the 31-year-old. A deal is yet to be reached, though, despite the striker's desire to gain more regular first-team football.
Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Standard Liege winger Romaine Mundle, with the 20-year-old expected to sign for the Black Cats for a seven-figure fee.
The Black Cats have continued to make inquiries about Manchester United forward Amad, following the player's impressive loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season, yet it seems the Premier League club want to keep the 21-year-old at Old Trafford for the second half of the campaign.
It looks set to be a busy day for the Black Cats, so let's have a look at what to expect.