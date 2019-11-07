Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Black Cats 'linked' with Celtic target
Sunderland AFC suffered defeat to Leicester City’s under-21s on Tuesday evening – with Phil Parkinson now looking ahead to Saturday's FA Cup clash against Gillingham.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:00 am
With defeat fresh in Parkinson’s mind and investment secured, will Sunderland AFC roll the dice with new signings when the transfer window opens in January?
We’ve got all breaking injury and transfer news from the Stadium of Light, throughout the day.
Simply refresh the page and scroll down for new updates.