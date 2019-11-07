Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Black Cats 'linked' with Celtic target

Sunderland AFC manager Phil Parkinson watches on from the sidelines.

With defeat fresh in Parkinson’s mind and investment secured, will Sunderland AFC roll the dice with new signings when the transfer window opens in January?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve got all breaking injury and transfer news from the Stadium of Light, throughout the day.