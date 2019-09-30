Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news RECAP: Stewart Donald clarifies takeover rumours as talks continue

Sunderland defeated MK Dons on Saturday – easing the pressure on an under-fire Jack Ross, although his side remain five points off the top of League One.

By James Copley
Monday, 30th September 2019, 19:46 pm
Stewart Donald has been discussing the takeover in recent days.

Elsewhere, Stewart Donald has been providing an update on the ongoing takeover talks at the Stadium of Light with hopes a deal can be struck within the next fortnight.

