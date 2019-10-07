Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news RECAP: Dider Ndong speaks out as pressure mounts on Jack Ross
We’ll have all the fallout from a miserable weekend for Sunderland fans following the 2-0 defeat to Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 19:37 pm
Pressure is mounting on under-fire Sunderland boss Jack Ross following the dire defeat, which sees the Black Cats now eight points off the top of League One after just 11 games.
Sunderland are targeting promotion back to the Championship this season but the Black Cats have already dropped points in six of their 11 games so far.
We’ll have the latest on the takeover front too, with fans hoping for some sort of clarity soon as talks continue.
