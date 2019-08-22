Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news RECAP: Cats linked with international defender as Glenn Loovens departs
Sunderland's busy week continues with AFC Wimbledon the visitors to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.
By James Copley
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 19:29
Jack Ross held his pre-match press conference this afternoon at the Academy of Light and provided an update on the latest injury and transfer news. The Black Cats have won their last three games and will be looking to maintain the momentum this weekend with another game at home. We'll have the latest transfer and takeover news on our live blog throughout the day in the build-up to the big game.
