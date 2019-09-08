Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news LIVE: Updates from the Stadium of Light with deal close
A deal for a group of American businessman to take a controlling stake in Sunderland AFC is nearing completion – with Sunderland fans patiently waiting for the deal to be confirmed.
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 10:51
Significant progress has been made since news of the talks and bid broke a fortnight ago and the takeover is expected to be confirmed in the coming days. Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven will remain involved in the day-to-day running of the club.
We’ll have the latest takeover updates on our live blog throughout the day ahead of another busy week on Wearside, with the squad gearing up for their return to League One action on Saturday away to Accrington Stanley.
Simply click refresh and scroll down.