Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news LIVE: Stewart Donald hits back at reports as David Moyes makes BIG admission
Sunderland defeated MK Dons on Saturday – easing the pressure on an under-fire Jack Ross, although his side remain five points off the top of League One.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 08:39 am
Elsewhere, Stewart Donald has been providing an update on the ongoing takeover talks at the Stadium of Light with hopes a deal can be struck within the next fortnight.
We’ll have all the latest transfer and takeover news throughout the day.
Scroll down for live updates.