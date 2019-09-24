Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news LIVE: Jack Ross under pressure ahead of Sheffield United test
The future of Jack Ross continues to dominate discussion among the Sunderland fanbase ahead of the Carabao Cup clash away to Sheffield United on Wednesday night.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 08:18 am
We’ll have live updates throughout the day, including all of the latest transfer and takeover news as Jack Ross’ men prepare to battle in the Carabao Cup against Premier League Sheffield United tomorrow.
Scroll down and refresh for updates: