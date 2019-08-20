Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news LIVE: Jack Ross' men head to Spotland to face Rochdale in League One

Sunderland take on Rochdale today – but Jack Ross is still eyeing a left-back with the club nearing fresh investment.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 20 August, 2019, 06:00
Sunderland face Rochdale this tonight.

We’ll have live updates on transfers and all the latest takeover talk whilst also keeping you informed of the team news ahead of the Black Cats clash with Rochdale.

Scroll down and click refresh for updates throughout the day:

