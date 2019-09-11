Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news LIVE: Deal edges closer as American consortium eye control
Sunderland’s proposed takeover is edging closer – with a deal led by a four-man American consortium progressing well.
By James Copley
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 06:00
The Black Cats look set to be taken over by John Phelan, Robert Platek, Glenn Fuhrman and Michael Dell – although the latter will only be a passive, minority shareholder. And with talks ongoing, plenty of rumours are circling around Wearside. We’ll have the latest on the takeover front throughout the day, plus all the breaking news from the Stadium of Light ahead of the trip to Accrington. Simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest: