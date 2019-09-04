Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news LIVE: Charlton talks to sign ex-Cats defender 'ongoing'

Sunderland don’t have a game this weekend due to international call-ups but they’ve had a boost ahead of the trip to Accrington Stanley game on September 14.

By Richard Mennear
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 14:20

Right-back Luke O’Nien will be available after his three-game suspension for seeing red in the 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United was overturned by an independent panel.

It is a welcome boost for Jack Ross and the Sunderland squad, who are training at the Academy of Light this week ahead of a return to League One action a week on Saturday.

We’ll have the latest SAFC transfer news and fallout from deadline day throughout the day. Simply click refresh and scroll down for updates.

Sunderland players celebrate a Chris Maguire goal.