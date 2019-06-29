Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news LIVE: Cats eye double swoop for Chris Cadden and James Wilson
Sunderland return to pre-season training on Monday – with the season rapidly approaching.
By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 29 June, 2019, 07:00
And while no transfer deals have been completed yet, Stewart Donald has hinted that they may be imminent. We’ll have the latest on any deals – plus the latest on Mark Campbell’s takeover of the club – in our live blog. Simply refresh the page and scroll down for fresh updates throughout the day: