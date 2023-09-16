After losing 4-0 against Watford on the opening day of the season, QPR beat Cardiff 2-1, before narrow defeats against Ipswich and Southampton.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side then won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out, meaning they’ve taken six points from their opening five league games this campaign.

To find out more, we caught up with Matthew Drewett from QPR fan site Hoops & Dreams on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Here’s what he said when asked about the side’s key players:

“Jack Colback will be crucial to that midfield. We have two supporting midfielders in Sam Field and Andre Dozzell but Jack Colback is that sort of rock in midfield.

“He’s not normally a player who gets too many goals but getting two in two is quite impressive, and he’s come in at a key time.

“I think it’s crucial to get in the likes of Jack Colback, Morgan Fox and Steve Cook at the back. We just have a solid spine as well as our goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. To get those four experienced players in I think puts us in good stead for the season.