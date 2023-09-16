QPR vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news, Nazariy Rusyn latest and Patrick Roberts boost ahead Loftus Road fixture
Updates, analysis and reaction from Loftus Road as Sunderland face QPR in the Championship.
Sunderland face QPR in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from Loftus Road.
The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 before the international break, meaning they have taken seven points from their last three matches.
Despite losing three of their first five league games this season, QPR won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out.
- Sunderland face QPR at Loftus Road in the Championship (3pm kick-off).
- The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 before the international break.
- Patrick Roberts is available again after a hamstring issue.
- New signings Mason Burstow and Adil Aouchiche could make their Sunderland debuts.
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted QPR XI: Begovic, Kakay, Cook, Fox, Smyth, Colback, Field, Paal, Dozzell, Armstrong, Chair
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Dack, Clarke, Bellingham
Ainsworth on Sunderland
QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth hopeful he’ll have a fully-fit squad to choose from against Sunderland today.
Former Black Cats defender Jimmy Dunne has returned to training after suffering a dislocated shoulder in pre-season, while striker Lyndon Dykes has returned from a knee injury.
Here’s what Ainsworth had to say when asked about Sunderland:
“Sunderland beat one of the favourites for this division, 5-0 last time out.
“We’ve watched them like they’ll have watched us. It’ll be about who puts it together on the day.
“Tony Mowbray’s teams play good football but they also know how to win games. They have a young team with lots of energy.
“They’ll have a plan for us – but we have a plan for them, too.”
After losing 4-0 against Watford on the opening day of the season, QPR beat Cardiff 2-1, before narrow defeats against Ipswich and Southampton.
Gareth Ainsworth’s side then won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out, meaning they’ve taken six points from their opening five league games this campaign.
To find out more, we caught up with Matthew Drewett from QPR fan site Hoops & Dreams on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.
Here’s what he said when asked about the side’s key players:
“Jack Colback will be crucial to that midfield. We have two supporting midfielders in Sam Field and Andre Dozzell but Jack Colback is that sort of rock in midfield.
“He’s not normally a player who gets too many goals but getting two in two is quite impressive, and he’s come in at a key time.
“I think it’s crucial to get in the likes of Jack Colback, Morgan Fox and Steve Cook at the back. We just have a solid spine as well as our goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. To get those four experienced players in I think puts us in good stead for the season.
“Ilias Chair is usually the one who stands out for our attacking play and with Sinclair Armstong upfront they will always look for that ball in behind because he is one of the quickest players in the Championship.”
Mowbray on QPR
Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about today’s opponents:
“They just won 2-0 at Middlesbrough which was a great result for them.
“I think we have to be mindful of the threats that they carry.
“Ilias Chair is a wonderful talent, Andre Dozzell scored at Middlesbrough, Sinclair Armstrong, everyone I speak to says what a player he is.
“They have threats and we have to be mindful of them playing at home.
“We have to go there and try to impose ourselves on the football match and be very respectful of how hard they will work and how organised they are.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Patrick Roberts is available again after missing the side’s last two matches against Coventry and Southampton with a minor hamstring injury.
New signing Nazariy Rusyn has also been training after overcoming a groin issue but was still awaiting visa confirmation on Thursday afternoon. The Ukrainian striker is set to travel with the squad to QPR even if he’s unavailable.
Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow and midfielder Adil Aouchiche could make their Black Cats’ debuts after joining the club on transfer deadline day.
Timothee Pembele was Sunderland’s fourth signing on the final day of the transfer window but is still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.
Aji Alese (groin) and Eliezer Mayenda (hamstring) remain sidelined but could both return before the next international break in October.
Corry Evans and Jay Matete remain sidelined with long-term issues.
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship fixture against QPR.
The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 before the international break and will be hoping to maintain their momentum at Loftus Road.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
