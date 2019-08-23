Sunderland AFC takeover timeline: The story behind Ellis Short, Stewart Donald, Mark Campbell and the new US investors
It’s been a whirlwind two-years for Sunderland AFC fans. The Wearside club suffered back-to-back relegations before Stewart Donald took over from Ellis Short in a £40m deal last summer.
By James Copley
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 14:05
Since then, the Black Cats chairman hasn’t hid his desire to bring fresh investment to the club.
Here, we take a look at every event so far including failed bids, rumours and the current state of play as a US consortium edge closer to completing a takeover,
