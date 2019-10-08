Al blow-by-blow account of Stewart Donald's whirlwind 18-months in charge of SAFC.

Sunderland AFC takeover timeline: The story behind US investment, Stewart Donald and Jack Ross' sacking

It’s been a whirlwind two-years for Sunderland AFC fans. The Wearside club suffered back-to-back relegations before Stewart Donald took over from Ellis Short in a £40m deal last summer.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 15:07 pm

Here, we take a look at every event so far including failed bids, rumours and the current state of play as the US consortium’s takeover deal has reportedly hit a major snag whilst manager Jack Ross leaves the club after a poor start to the season.

1. April 29, 2018

Sunderland sack manager Chris Coleman after relegation from the Championship, then announce the club is being taken over.

2. April 29, 2018

Stewart Donald, Eastleigh chairman at the time, puts the club up for sale, confirming his intention to buy Sunderland.

3. April 29, 2018

Upon leaving the club, Ellis Short claims he is ‘determined to ensure’ that Sunderland were left in the ‘best possible hands’.

4. April 29, 2018

“I will be a Sunderland fan for life and hope to return as a fan to watch them climb back to where they belong.” Ellis Short upon leaving Sunderland.

