Sunderland AFC takeover timeline: The story behind US investment, Stewart Donald and Jack Ross' sacking
It’s been a whirlwind two-years for Sunderland AFC fans. The Wearside club suffered back-to-back relegations before Stewart Donald took over from Ellis Short in a £40m deal last summer.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 15:07 pm
Here, we take a look at every event so far including failed bids, rumours and the current state of play as the US consortium’s takeover deal has reportedly hit a major snag whilst manager Jack Ross leaves the club after a poor start to the season.
