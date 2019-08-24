Two Sunderland AFC's potential new owners

Sunderland AFC takeover: The 13 English clubs funded by US businessmen and how they have fared

Sunderland AFC look set to seal investment from a US-consortium – but which other Football League club are funded by American investors?

By Jordan Cronin
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 09:05

Here, we take a look at the 13 EFL clubs to be funded by businessmen from the USA – who perhaps the Black Cats’ new prospective owners could learn a trick from – better and for worst. Scroll and click through the pages:

1. Arsenal - Stan Kroenke

Kroenke initially joined as an investor in 2011 before going on to acquire full control of the club in 2018. The 72-year-old has been described as a ‘passive’ owner, and Arsenal fans protested against his ownership earlier this year.

2. Fulham - Shahid Khan

The Pakistani-American billionaire, who also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, has invested heavily in Fulham after they spent over £100m when they returned to the Premier League in 2018. It wasn’t enough to keep the Cottagers in the top-flight but that hasn’t deterred him from investing in a promotion at the first attempt.

3. Aston Villa - Wesley Edens

Alongside Nassef Sawiris, Edens became a majority shareholder at Villa and immediately pumped £30million to solve a liquidity crisis. They have since balanced a decent size wage bill and investment to fund the club’s return to the Premier League in May 2019. They were the highest spenders in the top-flight this summer.

4. Leeds United - The York Family

Andrea Radrizzani is certainly the money man at Elland Road, however the Italian welcomed a 10% stake from 49ers Enterprises - controlled by Jed York - in order “to align with and gain invaluable expertise from the owners of one of the biggest global sports entities.”

