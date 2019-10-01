Sunderland AFC takeover news RECAP: The latest on the deal after Stewart Donald's key update
Sunderland are set to enjoy a rare midweek off – but the lack of a game doesn’t mean there is any shortage of news coming from the Stadium of Light.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 06:45 am
Updated
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 19:33 pm
Takeover talk is still rife on Wearside, with a group of American investors still in talks over a deal to purchase the Black Cats. And with Stewart Donald having updates supporters on its progress over the weekend, hopes of a deal being completed are now high among supporters. We’ll have the latest on that deal – and any other news from Sunderland AFC – throughout the day. Simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest: