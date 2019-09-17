After a considering a number of investment proposals, Stewart Donald is set to allow the American businessmen to take a stake in the Black Cats – although both he and Charlie Methven will remain as shareholders.

So who are the three members of the new company, and how much are they worth? We take a look:

Everything we know so far about Sunderland AFC's new owners

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JOHN PHELAN

Estimated worth: In the billions

Business interests: Investor; Art Collector; Philanthropist

Little is known about Phelan, including his exact wealth, he is a renowned art collector and is viewed as one of the top 200 collectors in the world – which suggests he has some finance of his own.

Indeed, he and wife Amy have also engaged in various areas of philanthropy – donating around $2.2million in the last 12 months.

Phelan was part of the group that visited the Stadium of Light in August when Sunderland beat AFC Wimbledon.

GLENN FUHRMAN

Estimated worth: In the billions

Business interests: Investor; Philanthropist

Working alongside Phelan is Fuhrman – who has previously worked with financiers Goldman, Sachs & Co in their investment division.

Another avid art collector, Fuhrman’s collection is understood to be one of the most valuable in the US.

Interestingly, in 2013 Fuhrman and his wife Amanda sponsored the creation of the nation's largest free Wi-Fi network - covering 95 city blocks in Harlem.

ROBERT PLATEK

Estimated worth: In the millions

Business interests: Portfolio Manager; Investor

Platek is perhaps the least-known member of the deal, as he tends to work in the background on investment deals.

The Rutgers University alumni has previously been involved in several hedge funds and investment groups, and is often charged with identifying investment opportunities for Fuhrman and Phelan.

He may be tasked with ensuring any capital is invested wisely in the Black Cats.

Platek attended the club’s win over AFC Wimbledon last month.

MICHAEL DELL

Estimated worth: $31.8billion

Business interests: Founder, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies

The most well-known of the consortium, and the man believed to be injecting most of the capital, is Dell – the founder of the famous technology company of the same name.

A regular on the Forbes Rich List – ranking 25th in the most recent edition – Dell is one of America’s most high-profile billionaires.

However, he is expected to be a passive, minority shareholder in the Black Cats – with Phelan, Platek and Fuhrman expected to take a bigger stake.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO DONALD AND METHVEN?

The pair both look set to remain involved in the club, and are likely to be tasked with the day-to-day running of the Black Cats.