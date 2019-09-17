Sunderland AFC takeover: The full details behind the men investing in the Black Cats
Sunderland AFC look set for substantial investment from an American consortium – but who are the men behind the bid?
After a considering a number of investment proposals, Stewart Donald is set to allow the American businessmen to take a stake in the Black Cats – although both he and Charlie Methven will remain as shareholders.
And with a new company having been formed today, a deal looks set to be completed in the near future.
So who are the three members of the new company, and how much are they worth? We take a look:
JOHN PHELAN
Estimated worth: In the billions
Business interests: Investor; Art Collector; Philanthropist
Little is known about Phelan, including his exact wealth, he is a renowned art collector and is viewed as one of the top 200 collectors in the world – which suggests he has some finance of his own.
Indeed, he and wife Amy have also engaged in various areas of philanthropy – donating around $2.2million in the last 12 months.
Phelan was part of the group that visited the Stadium of Light in August when Sunderland beat AFC Wimbledon.
GLENN FUHRMAN
Estimated worth: In the billions
Business interests: Investor; Philanthropist
Working alongside Phelan is Fuhrman – who has previously worked with financiers Goldman, Sachs & Co in their investment division.
Another avid art collector, Fuhrman’s collection is understood to be one of the most valuable in the US.
Interestingly, in 2013 Fuhrman and his wife Amanda sponsored the creation of the nation's largest free Wi-Fi network - covering 95 city blocks in Harlem.
ROBERT PLATEK
Estimated worth: In the millions
Business interests: Portfolio Manager; Investor
Platek is perhaps the least-known member of the deal, as he tends to work in the background on investment deals.
The Rutgers University alumni has previously been involved in several hedge funds and investment groups, and is often charged with identifying investment opportunities for Fuhrman and Phelan.
He may be tasked with ensuring any capital is invested wisely in the Black Cats.
Platek attended the club’s win over AFC Wimbledon last month.
MICHAEL DELL
Estimated worth: $31.8billion
Business interests: Founder, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies
The most well-known of the consortium, and the man believed to be injecting most of the capital, is Dell – the founder of the famous technology company of the same name.
A regular on the Forbes Rich List – ranking 25th in the most recent edition – Dell is one of America’s most high-profile billionaires.
However, he is expected to be a passive, minority shareholder in the Black Cats – with Phelan, Platek and Fuhrman expected to take a bigger stake.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO DONALD AND METHVEN?
The pair both look set to remain involved in the club, and are likely to be tasked with the day-to-day running of the Black Cats.
This will help ensure a sense of continuity once the takeover is finalised.