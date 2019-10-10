Sunderland AFC takeover and manager hunt Q&A LIVE: Phil Smith answers YOUR questions as search steps up to replace Jack Ross
Our Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith is answering YOUR questions on the SAFC manager hunt and the latest on the takeover talks.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 12:00 pm
Sunderland are reported to be seeking permission to speak with five managers currently in work, including Gareth Ainsworth who is in charge at League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers.
Sunderland play Wycombe next in the league a week on Saturday following the international break.
Meanwhile, takeover talk rumbles on with Stewart Donald insisting talks with the American consortium are ongoing with a further update due in the next couple of days.
