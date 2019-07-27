Who shone and struggled for Sunderland against SC Heerenveen?

Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled against SC Heerenveen?

Sunderland slipped to a pre-season defeat against SC Heerenveen – but how did their players perform?

By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 21:10

A wonder goal from Hitcham Faik sentenced the Black Cats to a second defeat of their pre-season campaign, but how did individuals perform? Our writer, Mark Donnelly, has dished out his player ratings – and assesses who has played themselves into Jack Ross’ thoughts and who has work to do ahead of the new League One campaign kicking-off next weekend:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6

Had little to do but reliable as ever when called upon. Was helped considerably by a strong backline ahead of him. 6

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Conor McLaughlin - 7

An impressive outing. His calmness on the ball and some lung-busting runs forward offered a promising glimpse into what he can bring to the Sunderland backline. More of the same, please. 7

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Denver Hume - 6

A promising first half, but he faded out the game after the interval. Arguably unlucky not to open the scoring with an effort deflected wide. 6

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Jordan Willis - 7

Dealt well with the lively Odgaard, and his pace looks set to be a key asset defensively this term. A valuable addition. 7

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4