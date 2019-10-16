Sunderland AFC next manager LIVE: Gareth Ainsworth 'likely to stay' at Wycombe Wanderers

Sunderland AFC are closing in on appointing a new manager – with Stewart Donald having finalised interviews with the candidates.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 15:59 pm
Phil Parkinson and Gareth Ainsworth remain in contention for the Sunderland job

Phil Parkinson remains the favourite with the bookmakers, but Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is also believed to be under consideration – although Championship side Millwall are also eyeing the Wycombe Wanderers boss. With an appointment nearing, we’ll have the latest from the Stadium of Light throughout the day. Will today be the day? Simply refresh the page and scroll down for new updates as the day progresses:

