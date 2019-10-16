Sunderland AFC next manager LIVE: Cats close in on appointment as Stewart Donald finalises interviews
Sunderland AFC are closing in on appointing a new manager – with Stewart Donald having finalised interviews with the candidates.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 06:00 am
Phil Parkinson remains the favourite with the bookmakers, but Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is also believed to be under consideration – although Championship side Millwall are also eyeing the Wycombe Wanderers boss. With an appointment nearing, we’ll have the latest from the Stadium of Light throughout the day. Will today be the day? Simply refresh the page and scroll down for new updates as the day progresses: