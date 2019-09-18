Sunderland AFC news: Salford City boss explains changes as Jack Baldwin misses out
Salford City boss Graham Alexander has revealed why he rang the changes – as Jack Baldwin missed out for the Ammies against Grimsby Town.
The League Two outfit claimed a 1-0 win on home soil against the Mariners, for whom Ethan Robson featured as a second half substitute.
And they did so without Baldwin, who dropped out of the starting line-up after featuring against Cheltenham Town in Salford’s last outing.
Alexander opted to switch to a back three for the midweek clash, and felt some National League grit was needed - hence the decision to drop the Sunderland loanee.
Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “We looked at it, we looked at the big players and the players that got us into the Football League really.
“And that’s no detriment to the new lads that we’ve brought in but we felt tonight was a sort of game for us to dig into what we’ve done previous really and use that, and that’s what we decided to do.”
Meanwhile, striker Haroun Tchaouna has claimed that the Black Cats have offered him the chance to join the club on a trial basis.
The Chad international forward, who counts Stade Rennais among his former clubs, is currently training with French side Angers.
But should he fail to earn a deal, he claims that Sunderland could be an option - with tchadinfos.com stating the striker has been offered a trial.
Speaking to the website, Tchaouna said: “The Sunderland club has invited me to come, but I’m waiting for the result of my test with Angers.”