Sunderland AFC news RECAP: Takeover latest as Americans eye deal; Lee Cattermole makes exit admission
Sunderland travel to Lincoln City tomorrow looking to extend their unbeaten run in League One - with Jack Ross set to welcome back two key players.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 16:12 pm
And while the game at Sincil Bank is rapidly approaching, focus remains on takeover talks at the Stadium of Light – with an American consortium still locked in talks over a deal. Clarity is expected on a deal in the next week, with owner Stewart Donald having confirmed last week that news was a fortnight away. We’ll have the latest on the deal, plus all the big news from the Stadium of Light, throughout the day. Simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest: