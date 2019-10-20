Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Wycombe fallout as Cats edge closer to securing fresh investment
Phil Parkinson suffered defeat in his first match as Sunderland AFC yesterday afternoon.
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 9:42 am
Updated
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 9:43 am
The Black Cats were defeated 1-0 by Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park in League One – Sunderland’s third league defeat of the campaign.
We’ll have all of the latest fallout, news and reaction after the disappointing loss as a consortium of American investors look set to provide the North East club with a cash injection.
