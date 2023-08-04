On the transfer front Sunderland signed goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Manchester United this week, with the 23-year-old set to provide competition for Anthony Patterson.

The Black Cats are still looking to strengthen their striker options this summer, with Hemir the only recognised and available centre-forward ahead of the Ipswich game.

Sunderland have been credited with interest in Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk, who has also been linked with Southampton.

When asked about transfers at the EFL season launch event on Wednesday, Mowbray said: “We’re working really hard on that.

“We had a meeting yesterday and we’ve got bids in for players. We’re pushing hard to make sure we have additions in that part of the pitch.

“Hemir wasn’t really bought as a number one centre forward right away, he was brought as a project to nurture and to grow and to give him some game time. We didn’t bring him in to play 46 games right away. The hope would be he could play some, someone else could play some, maybe playing two together at times.

“I’m pretty sure that we will have some help for Hemir at the top end of the pitch, whether that be before the season starts or certainly before the window closes.

“The key for the football club is that we give support to Hemir and Eliezer, who obviously has picked up an injury.