Sunderland are preparing to face Ipswich Town in their first Championship fixture of the season - with head coach Tony Mowbray set to speak to the media.
The Black Cats still have multiple injury issues ahead of the match but will be backed by a packed-out Stadium of Light for Sunday’s 5pm kick-off.
Sunderland are also still looking to strengthen before the end of the transfer window, particularly up front.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media at 1pm.
Transfer latest
On the transfer front Sunderland signed goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Manchester United this week, with the 23-year-old set to provide competition for Anthony Patterson.
The Black Cats are still looking to strengthen their striker options this summer, with Hemir the only recognised and available centre-forward ahead of the Ipswich game.
Sunderland have been credited with interest in Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk, who has also been linked with Southampton.
When asked about transfers at the EFL season launch event on Wednesday, Mowbray said: “We’re working really hard on that.
“We had a meeting yesterday and we’ve got bids in for players. We’re pushing hard to make sure we have additions in that part of the pitch.
“Hemir wasn’t really bought as a number one centre forward right away, he was brought as a project to nurture and to grow and to give him some game time. We didn’t bring him in to play 46 games right away. The hope would be he could play some, someone else could play some, maybe playing two together at times.
“I’m pretty sure that we will have some help for Hemir at the top end of the pitch, whether that be before the season starts or certainly before the window closes.
“The key for the football club is that we give support to Hemir and Eliezer, who obviously has picked up an injury.
“I think we need another attacking player in the building, and I know we’re working hard to do that.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news, with several players still sidelined following the end of last season.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Aji Alese and Elliot Embleton will all miss the start of the upcoming campaign and haven’t featured in pre-season.
New signing Jenson Seelt has been recovering from an ongoing ankle issue, while Jay Matete picked up a knee injury during Sunderland’s US tour and is set to be sidelined for around two months.
New striker Eliezer Mayenda has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Luke O’Nien wasn’t in the squad for Tuesday’s friendly match at Hartlepool due to a personal reason but is expected to be available for this weekend’s match.
Winger Isaac Lihadji could leave Wearside this summer following interest from Qatar.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray later today.
