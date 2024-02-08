Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Team news for Plymouth fixture with Michael Beale expected to make changes
Sunderland are preparing for Saturday's Championship match against Plymouth Argyle - with head coach Michael Beale set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats came from behind to draw 1-1 with Middlesbrough last weekend, with Nazariy Rusyn scoring a late equaliser at the Riverside. That result leaves Sunderland one point off a play-off place with 16 league games remaining this season.
Plymouth start the weekend 15th in the table following back-to-back league wins over Cardiff and Swansea, yet they were beaten 4-1 by Leeds in the FA Cup on Tuesday.
We'll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Beale speaks to the media:
Michael Beale press conference
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Patrick Roberts returned to the squad and came off the bench against Middlesbrough last weekend, after four games out with a calf injury.
Dan Ballard (below) was forced off with a shoulder injury in the closing stages at the Riverside, yet Beale said after the game the defender should be available for this weekend's fixture.
Bradley Dack and Aji Alese are not expected to be available for Saturday's match, while new signing Callum Styles is also expected to miss the game following a surgery on his appendix earlier this month.
Dennis Cirkin, Elliot Embleton, Corry Evans and Niall Huggins also remain sidelined.
We'll get a further update from Beale this afternoon.
Beale on Rusyn
Beale could recall Nazariy Rusyn to his starting XI for Saturday's match, after the striker came off the bench to score Sunderland's equaliser against Middlesbrough.
The 25-year-old is still adjusting following his summer move from Zorya Luhansk, after leaving his family in Ukraine.
“His family are here now, so I’ve seen a difference in him," said Beale when asked about Rusyn after the Middlesbrough match.
"Naturally, you would if you’re a father and living away. Where he’s from, there’s a war going on, and he’s a long way away from his wife and child. They’re here now, which is fantastic for him on a personal level. I think all the time his English improves, he’ll have better connections with his team-mates on the pitch.
"At the moment, I think his energy, his pressing and his work ethic are great, but it’s just that connection that’s missing. I also think he’s probably played 75 per cent of his football as a left-sided forward coming in, so I’m not saying he’s not a number nine, but I am saying that he’s more than that. He gets his goal pulling into the wide areas, which he likes."