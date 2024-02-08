Beale could recall Nazariy Rusyn to his starting XI for Saturday's match, after the striker came off the bench to score Sunderland's equaliser against Middlesbrough.

The 25-year-old is still adjusting following his summer move from Zorya Luhansk, after leaving his family in Ukraine.

“His family are here now, so I’ve seen a difference in him," said Beale when asked about Rusyn after the Middlesbrough match.

"Naturally, you would if you’re a father and living away. Where he’s from, there’s a war going on, and he’s a long way away from his wife and child. They’re here now, which is fantastic for him on a personal level. I think all the time his English improves, he’ll have better connections with his team-mates on the pitch.