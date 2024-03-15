Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Team news as Mike Dodds provides Dan Ballard and injury updates ahead of QPR match
Sunderland are preparing for Saturday's Championship fixture against QPR - with interim head coach Mike Dodds set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats were beaten 4-2 by Southampton on Saturday and have now lost their last six matches. Sunderland will also be without Luke O’Nien, who is suspended, while Jenson Seelt has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, joining the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts on the club’s injury list. We'll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Dodds speaks to the media:
What Dodds said about Ballard on Saturday
Here's what Dodds said about Ballard immediately after Saturday's match at Southampton:
"Dan tried to play on, I don't want to add any fuel to the fire because at this point I don't actually know," "He's come off with a hamstring injury, which isn't great. I don't want to comment at the moment whether it is minor or major because he'll come in and be assessed on Monday. He's strapped at the moment and he's OK within himself at the moment, he's not overly panicked but we'll have to see. We'll just have to wait and see."
Dan Ballard was forced off with a hamstring injury against Southampton last weekend, but has been included in Northern Ireland's squad for their upcoming friendly matches this month. Dodds wasn't sure about the severity of the defender's injury after the match at St Mary's and will be asked about the situation later today.
It has been confirmed that Jenson Seelt will miss the rest of this season with a knee injury, while Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Bradley Dack, Niall Huggins and Elliot Embleton remain unavailable. Luke O'Nien will also miss tomorrow's fixture as he serves the second match of his two-game suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards this season.
