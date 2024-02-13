Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Michael Beale press conference, Huddersfield team news plus Netflix release
Sunderland are preparing for Wednesday's Championship match against Huddersfield Town - with head coach Michael Beale set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats have taken seven points from their last three league games following Saturday's 3-1 win over Plymouth at the Stadium of Light. Huddersfield are fighting at the other end of the table and were beaten 5-3 by Southampton on Saturday, with caretaker boss Jon Worthington still in charge following Darren Moore's sacking last month.
We'll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Beale speaks to the media:
Netflix returns
Netflix's popular series Sunderland 'Til I Die is back for a third series, with all episodes now available.
In three episodes, the documentary covers the Black Cats' promotion from League One.
Team news
We'll start with the latest Sunderland team news.
Beale confirmed last week that Bradley Dack (below) and Corry Evans are both still some way off making their Sunderland comebacks, yet the former is expected to return next month.
Aji Alese has also been sidelined in recent weeks, along with new signing Callum Styles following a surgery on his appendix earlier this month.
Dennis Cirkin, Corry Evans and Niall Huggins remain sidelined, while Elliot Embleton has returned to training following a thigh injury.
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Michael Beale's pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's Championship match against Huddersfield.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 9:30am, and we'll have live updates from the Academy of Light. Stick around and refresh the page for the latest SAFC news.