Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Jack Ross comes under increasing pressure ahead of Grimsby Town clash
Sunderland AFC turn their attentions to the leasing.com Trophy tonight – but off-field matters still dominate the discussion on Wearside.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 06:00 am
Monday, 7th October 2019, 18:58 pm
Stewart Donald remains in takeover talks with an American consortium, while Jack Ross has come under increasing pressure from supporters following the 2-0 reverse to Lincoln CIty. We’ll have all the build-up to the clash with the Mariners, plus any takeover developments, as well as any breaking news from the Stadium of Light. Simply refresh the page and scroll down for updates throughout the day: