Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Investment nears as Cats prepare for Tranmere Rovers
Sunderland face Tranmere Rovers in League One at the Stadium of Light tomorrow after Phil Parkinson’s side lost to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.
Monday, 21st October 2019, 6:00 am
T Black Cats’ new manager will be looking to bounce back from a first defeat as Sunderland boss as fresh investment in the club from a US consortium is expected to be completed before the end of the week.
